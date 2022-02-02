COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a fatal hit-skip crash involving a pedestrian in west Columbus.

At about 7:19 a.m., Wednesday, a crash was reported in the area of W. Broad Street and Broadlawn Avenue.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies say one of the drivers of the vehicles involved stayed on scene, but the other drove away after the crash.

Witnesses describe the suspect vehicle to deputies as a gray or silver 4-door Honda sedan with tinted windows, and investigators say they expect the vehicle to now have front end damage.

W. Broad Street was closed because of the crash but has since reopened.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the crash to call the FCSO AIU Unit at 614-525-6113.