COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has died after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus Thursday evening.

Columbus police were called to the intersection of South Hamilton Road and Eastland Drive shortly after 4:30 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian hit, dispatchers said. The victim was pronounced dead at 5:11 p.m.

Dispatchers said the driver stayed at the scene. Police have not released additional information and are at the scene investigating.