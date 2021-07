COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office closed N. Murry Hill Rd., north of W. Broad Street to investigate after receiving the call of a pedestrian struck shortly after 8 a.m.

The road has since been reopened.

Officials say it was not a hit-and-run; the driver stayed on scene as officials arrived.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center for treatment.