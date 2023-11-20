COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released its travel forecast for the days leading up to and after Thanksgiving, and the best times for drivers vary depending on what city they’re in.

For Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, Wednesday came in as the worst day to travel for all three. However, ODOT cautioned Cleveland drivers to expect heavy traffic between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., while it warned Columbus of the same between noon and 8 p.m. Cincinnati drivers could also see heavy traffic develop at noon, but theirs eases up earlier, at 6 p.m.

All three cities also shared similar traffic patterns per day for the week, but had differing times that were better or worse for driving.

Columbus Thanksgiving traffic

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Monday, Nov. 20 – Moderate traffic, with the worst time to drive between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 – Heavy traffic, with ODOT cautioning drivers to avoid noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Moderate traffic, with the worst time to drive between noon to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 – Light traffic all day

Friday, Nov. 24 – Light traffic all day

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Light traffic all day

Sunday, Nov. 26 – Moderate traffic, with the worst time to drive between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cleveland Thanksgiving traffic

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Monday, Nov. 20 – Moderate traffic, with the worst time to drive between 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 – Heavy traffic, with ODOT cautioning drivers to avoid 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Moderate traffic, with the worst time to drive between noon to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 – Light traffic all day

Friday, Nov. 24 – Light traffic all day

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Light traffic all day

Sunday, Nov. 26 – Moderate traffic, with the worst time to drive between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Thanksgiving traffic

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Monday, Nov. 20 – Moderate traffic, with the worst time to drive between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21 – Heavy traffic, with ODOT cautioning drivers to avoid noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 – Moderate traffic, with the worst time to drive between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 – Light traffic all day

Friday, Nov. 24 – Light traffic all day

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Light traffic all day

Sunday, Nov. 26 – Moderate traffic, with the worst time to drive between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.