COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After more than six decades on Ohio State University’s campus, the St. Thomas More Newman Center is saying goodbye to its Paulist priests.

The Paulists, who have led the Catholic ministry for 66 years, will hold their final mass Sunday after Columbus Bishop Earl Fernandes announced at the end of June his plans to install a new executive director, stripping the New York-based Paulists of their authority to run the Newman Center.

“To say the least, our departure is heartbreaking to us Paulists after nearly 66 years of Paulist ministry with the people of God in Ohio,” Rev. Rene Constanza, president of the Paulist Fathers, told NBC4.

The appointment of Father Adam Streitenberg to lead the Newman Center came one month after Fernandes was installed as the 13th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus — a move Fernandes said reflects his pastoral priorities of evangelization and promotion of priestly vocations.

“We reiterate that the Bishop wants to be close to young people and keep them engaged with the mission of the Church,” the diocese said.

The Paulists are an independent order of priests often viewed as progressive and well-known for welcoming everyone to worship and take communion, including the LGBTQ community.

Some members of the Newman congregation said they believe the Paulists were asked to leave as part of a national conservative trend because the Newman Center opens its arms to the gay community.

At Boston University, the University of Texas, and now Ohio State, Paulist priests have been asked to leave after decades of service.

Joe Gentilini, who has attended the Newman Center with his partner of 41 years, said he is “devastated” by the change in leadership and feels as though he lost his “spiritual home” that welcomed him regardless of his sexuality.

“Where are they going to bury me?” Gentilini asked. “Do I have to deny who I am, or give up my partner? That’s not going to happen, so where do I go? My whole heart was just sucked out of me.”

Fernandes adheres to the teachings of the church, which states same-sex attraction is wrong and those in the LGBTQ community should practice celibacy.

“If somebody says to me, ‘Look, Father, I experience same-sex attraction, but I want to live the church’s teaching, I want to live in the freedom of the sons and daughters of God, can you help me?’ I want to say, ‘Yeah, we can help you,’” Fernandes said.

But the diocese said the decision was “absolutely not motivated by anti-LGBTQ sentiments” or political motives, but strictly as a reflection of Fernandes’ desire to promote evangelization and priestly vocations among young people.

Fernandes, who said the diocese will focus on fostering a “welcoming atmosphere at the Newman Center,” said he offered the Paulists the opportunity to remain at Ohio State’s campus — but as chaplains who would answer to the diocese.

“The Paulists were invited to be partners with us in this mission,” Fernandes said. “They said, ‘It’s not part of our charism to report to a diocesan executive director; therefore, we can’t sign this. Bishop, would you write us a letter terminating the relationship?’ and wanting to be respectful of their charism and grateful for the work that they’ve done, not wanting to create more strife and problems, I wrote them the letter.”

Father Vinny McKiernan, 91, said he is trying to figure out where he will go now after serving the Newman Center for nearly four decades with the Paulist mission of welcoming all who walk in their doors.

“Some morning, I am going to wake up and I am going to say not only did I lose my job, I lost my home,” McKiernan said.