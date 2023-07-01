COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — People headed out to Columbus Commons Saturday for the next concert in the Picnic with the Pops series.

Saturday’s theme was Patriotic Pops and Soul for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The concert featured Grammy-winning Broadway artist Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale performing with the Columbus Symphony.

Concertgoers enjoyed American classics with a soulful twist followed by a brilliant display of fireworks.

There are still four more shows scheduled for the summer series, with next week’s concert featuring the music of Whitney Houston.

For more on the concert series, click here.