COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, a disease that impacts almost 100,000 Americans – and it’s extremely prevalent within the Black community.

Blood donations nationwide are being outpaced by the amount of blood being given to those who need it most.

For central Ohio resident Julia Wallace, who has lived with sickle cell her whole life, the people who donate blood are heroes, saying those donations allow her to function and live her life as a “normal” person.

“I’ve been living on sickle cell all my life,” Wallace said. “And so you kind of get used to a lot of the disappointments that come with sickle cell.”

She isn’t letting her diagnosis stop her from achieving her dreams. She has hopes of being an actress and has taken up piano lessons to add to her resume.

Wallace has lived with an aggressive form of sickle cell – type SS – for her whole life.

“It usually means that I sickle more often,” Wallace said. “I’m in a lot of pain on a daily basis, and my crises tend to be a bit worse as well.”

About one in every 365 African American babies are diagnosed with sickle cell at birth. For those like Wallace, they require blood transfusions multiple times a year to keep from having a stroke — or worse.

“That blood is important,” she said. “It saved my life many times. I’ve had an exchange transfusion where they’ve taken all of the blood out of my body and put new blood back in.”

But not just any blood – Ro blood type, most commonly found in African Americans and Hispanic individuals.

“We have about 4% of our donors and our donors are typically diverse donors, so African-Americans and Hispanic,” said Danielle Falconer, Versiti director of donor services, a blood bank in central Ohio. “We really try to encourage diversity in our blood supply so we can support sickle cell disease patients.”

Versiti encourages everyone to donate, especially at a time when national blood supplies are low. Donors can, and are encouraged to, donate every 56 days.

“You can’t manufacture blood,” Falconer said.

Those donations are crucial for people like Wallace to live the life we all hope for.

“I have learned to focus on the things that I can do and the things that make me happy and to help other people in their lives as well. I enjoy doing that,” Wallace said.

