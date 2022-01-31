COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly crash on the city’s far east side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at 12 a.m., Saturday, Terran Wright, 33, of Pataskala, was driving a black Mitsubishi Outlander eastbound on E. Broad Street, near Kingsmeadow Lane when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the wooded roadside.

She was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

This is the seventh deadly crash in the Columbus city limits for 2022.