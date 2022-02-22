PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been charged after a traffic stop led to a chase and confiscation of two guns on Monday night, according to a Pataskala Police Department social media release.

At 10:35 p.m., patrol officers tried to stop a vehicle with registration and equipment violations, but it pulled away, police said.

Photo: Courtesy Pataskala Police Department.

The pursuit ended in a crash on the on-ramp from Interstate 270 North from Broad Street. Three people allegedly tried to run away from the car, but police say they chased and took them into custody without incident.

Police say they confiscated two guns, and charged three people.