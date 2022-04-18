COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) extended the federal transportation mask mandate, originally set to end April 18, for another two weeks.

But some pushback from a federal judge in Florida could change that decision.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa voided the national transportation mask mandate, saying it exceeded U.S. health officials’ authority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also said the CDC failed to justify the decision and went about making it in the wrong way. Mizelle is now asking for the CDC to end this rule entirely and says the courts should have the power to do that themselves.

In a statement issued later Monday evening, the TSA said it would not enforce the CDC’s mask mandate extension due to the court’s ruling.

The Biden administration is still encouraging travelers to wear masks on public transit in order to protect against COVID-19 in the wake of Monday’s ruling. But those who do not wear face coverings on planes and other modes of public transportation will not face consequences.

Most travelers at John Glenn International Airport on Monday agreed with the CDC’s decision to extend the federal travel mask mandate until May 3.

Andy Palkowski traveled to Columbus from Chicago. He said every state has their own mask restrictions, but it is better to be safe than sorry.

“I think we’ve been doing it for two years now,” Palkowski said. “A little bit of extra time to help continue to help curb the spread isn’t a bad thing and everyone should be able to do their part as required.”

Other passengers like Corin Lee said he’s for the rule if it helps protect their loved ones.

“Particularly for me, my partner is pregnant, so I don’t want to bring any bug home, not even the flu or anything,” Lee said.

The CDC chose to extend the federal mask mandate due to the rise of COVID-19 cases seen around the country in recent weeks.

Ellie Boyle lives in Ohio and works in health care, so she is used to wearing a mask 12 hours a day. She said she knows it can be annoying, but knows wearing it is the smart move.

“If it makes people feel safe, that’s fine,” Boyle said. “I have a cold right now so I’m sure the person next to me was happy that I was wearing my mask.”

But not everyone agrees. Garrett Robertson traveled to central Ohio from Oklahoma and described wearing a mask on a plane as suffocating.

“They’re just really causing problems over who should wear them and who shouldn’t,” Robertson said. “It’s not really helping anything, you know?”

Travelers who do not follow the mandate could face fines ranging from $250 to $1,500.

Representatives from the Columbus airport did not want to comment on the extension since it was a federal decision.

TSA Great Lakes, which oversees screening and security at John Glenn, said in a statement:

“CDC continues to monitor the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant, especially the BA.2 subvariant that now makes up more than 85% of U.S. cases. Since early April 2022, there have been increases in the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 cases in the United States. During the 15-day extension period, CDC will assess the potential impact the recent rise of COVID-19 cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations, deaths, and healthcare system capacity. TSA will continue to coordinate closely with CDC and communicate any changes to this requirement with the public.”

As for the case in Florida, there is still no word yet on if the government will appeal.