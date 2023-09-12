COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A passenger in a car that was pulled over during a traffic stop has been arrested over several outstanding warrants.

Columbus police arrested Zachery Hrasdzira early Monday morning after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Grubb Street in Franklinton. According to court documents, Hrasdzira was sitting in the passenger seat of a blue 2007 Honda Accord, which did not have working headlights.

Police said Hrasdzira, 27, was not wearing a seatbelt and was asked for his identification. Officers said Hrasdzira gave them false information, but soon learned he had a previous warrant for felonious assault stemming from an incident on July 7.

While conducting a search, police said they found a loaded Polymer80 9mm handgun inside the right leg of Hrasdzira’s pants. He was then charged with having weapons under disability.

Hrasdzira also has other charges pending from separate incidents, including domestic violence and assault on July 16, for which he was issued a $50,000 bond. That bond matched the bond amount from strangulation charges in a May 29 incident. Those charges were dismissed in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas after a grand jury issued a “no bill” decision, meaning it did not find enough evidence to support the criminal charge. He also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in November of 2020 and was found guilty of aggravated robbery in 2014.

A municipal judge issued a $100,000 bond for his current felonious assault charge and $25,000 for the weapons charge. Hrasdzira is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 21.