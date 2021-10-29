COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are releasing details on a fatal crash that took the life of a passenger on Noe Bixby Rd. at Laraine Ct. on Oct. 25.

First responders were called to the scene around 10:38 p.m. and medics pronounced the victim dead at 10:50 p.m.

Police say a man and his passenger were traveling northbound in a Chevy Tahoe on Noe Bixby when the man crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Corolla driven by a 24-year old Columbus woman. The front of the Tahoe struck the front of the Corolla, according to officers.

The woman and a rear-seat passenger in the Corolla were transported to Mt. Carmel East in critical condition.

The driver of the Tahoe was transported to Grant Medical Center and was reported stable.

The deceased man’s name has not yet been released.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.