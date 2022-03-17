COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Spaghetti Warehouse will be closed after a partial roof collapse happened Thursday at the restaurant.

According to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire, no injuries were reported at the restaurant when structural members of the ceiling area partially collapsed.

The restaurant was evacuated, and the Columbus Building and Zoning Service is inspecting the building.

Firefighters say the building will remain closed until repairs are made and the building is deemed safe again.