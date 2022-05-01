COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus will usher in a new way to pay for parking in the city starting this week.

Beginning May 3, parking meters in certain sections of Columbus will be replaced with pay-by-plate kiosks. Along with the ParkColumbus app, the city said this will give commuters another way to pay for parking.

Starting with the Brewery District, parking meters will be removed in downtown, the Short North Arts District, and the University District. The city plans to have the new pay-by-plate kiosks in place by the end of May.

To use the pay-by-plate kiosks, drivers would use street signs to identify “mobile pay zones.” Using those zones, the drivers would then find the nearest pay-by-plate kiosk, enter their license plate number, and pay using a credit or debit card or coins.

The city has posted a how-to video demonstrating the new parking kiosks.

The city will keep some handicapped-accessible and 30-minute meters in place to support brief parking for pickups and drop-offs, the city said.

Parking rates, time limits, and hours of enforcement will not change with the new kiosks.