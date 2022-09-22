COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents are now speaking out in response to the arrest of a Columbus City Schools science teacher.

Justin Foley was arrested Tuesday in Delaware County for allegedly possessing and creating child pornography, some of which he admitted involved his students. Foley has been working in the district since 2013. He was an AP chemistry teacher at Columbus Alternative High School.

Venitra Glass-Matthews is a mother of a 16-year-old girl at CAHS. She sheds a tear talking about the violation of trust both she and her daughter are feeling after learning that Foley was arrested on child pornography charges.

“That’s the last thing that you would think that you would have to worry about when you send your child to school is that a teacher that they love so you know there is an intimacy there is a closeness there’s a bond,” Glass said.

Foley is now facing a second degree felony for illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity. Delaware Police say they received a tip on Aug. 16 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with an IP address and Gmail account containing apparent child pornography. The tip only included the addresses and said it was coming from Delaware County.

On Tuesday, police said they had enough evidence to trace the account back to Foley and execute a search warrant in his home. Police said Foley admitted to recording videos up the skirts of students.

Delaware police said they immediately contacted Columbus City Schools and sent officers directly to CAHS. Glass said CAHS parents were sent an email before the start of school Wednesday alerting them about the arrest of a teacher. The email did not contain the teacher’s name or why they were arrested.

Glass says around 11 a.m. Wednesday, she heard from her daughter that it was Foley and then the 16-year-old started asking questions about the charges. Glass said she doesn’t have the words to describe how she feels.

“She was hurt, she was shocked, then she was like well how are we going to know which one of us was violated. And are the police going to investigate. If they do, how are they going to find us,” Glass said.

The district has suspended Foley following these charges. Wednesday, the school district spokesperson released this statement:

Columbus City Schools has a strict code of conduct for all employees to follow. We take this matter very seriously, as we are committed to the safety and well-being of our students. I can confirm that the district is aware of the arrest of Mr. Foley as part of a police investigation, and we are cooperating with law enforcement. I can also tell you that the teacher has been suspended and will not be returning to our district. We have begun the process of recommending his termination.

Glass hopes the school district will help provide counseling for the students in the coming weeks. Delaware police said their investigation into Foley is going to be very extensive. Once they do identify any potential victims, they will contact that family directly.