Parents of Cedarville grad to cheer her on from home as she competes in Paralympics

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Spectators will not be allowed at the Paralympics as Tokyo remains under a state of emergency due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This comes as a major disappointment for athlete Grace Norman and her parents, Tim and Robin, who planned to travel to Tokyo to support her at the games.

The Cedarville University graduate aims to defend the gold medal she won at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Tim and Robin have cheered her on from the sidelines at every race since childhood. Now, they’ll be watching her compete in the Para-triathlon on television this week.

They mailed her a special delivery of support in Tokyo.

“She’ll be handed a packet that she doesn’t know is coming and within is tape and we have pictures of everybody in their shirts so she can put up her wall of support right there in her room at the Olympic village,” Robin Norman said.

The Normans will be hosting a watch party at Cedarville University at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, with her friends, family, and loved one sporting their Team USA Norman shirts as she aims for gold.