Parents coping with CCS decision to shut 20 schools due to heat, humidity

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some Columbus City Schools students and their parents are preparing to start the new school year remotely.

The state’s largest school district announced Tuesday that 20 buildings would begin the year with remote learning this Thursday and Friday due to the extreme heat and humidity in the area.

According to the district, the buildings impacted either lack air-conditioning in their classrooms or have HVAC systems that are being installed or repaired.

The following is the list of the schools impacted:

Columbus Alternative High School (CAHS)

Eastmoor Academy

Whetstone High School

Arts Impact Middle School

Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys

Johnson Park Middle School

Mifflin Middle School

Westmoor Middle School

Yorktown Middle School

Broadleigh Elementary School

Columbus Gifted Academy

Como Elementary School

Fairwood Elementary School

Hubbard Elementary School

Maize Elementary School

North Linden Elementary School

Siebert Elementary School

Valleyview Elementary School

West Broad Elementary School

Westgate Elementary School

Nick Bates’ children both attend schools that will begin the school year with remote learning, with one attending Westgate Elementary School and one who will go to Arts Impact Middle School.

“The reality is we need to make sure kids are safe, and these extreme temperatures in these buildings without air conditioning — we need to make sure that they’re safe,” Bates said. “That’s the top priority because kids can’t learn in the extreme heat.”

Bates said he has been shuffling his schedule since the return to remote learning was announced.

“You know, I’ve been spending the morning rescheduling meetings that I had at work set up for tomorrow and Friday, and I know a lot of parents don’t even have that level of flexibility where they were scheduled to work, and they are going to lose wages,” he said. “They’re going to lose hours because they still don’t have the child care that they now have to be home taking care of their kids.”

Earlier this month, NBC4 Investigates reported on air-conditioning in CCS buildings.

The district anticipates that the 20 buildings impacted by this week’s heat will begin in-person learning next week.