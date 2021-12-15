COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have charged the parents of a girl who fatally shot herself last summer.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:45 a.m., July 31, police responded to the 2100 block of Via Da Vinci Court on the report of a shooting.

The 911 caller told dispatchers his daughter had shot herself.

The girl, 5-year-old Serenity Robinson, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

After investigating, police said it appeared the shooting was accidental.

On Wednesday, police announced they had arrested the girl’s parents, Antwan L. Robinson, 44, and Breana R. Mathews, 24, and have charged them with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

Police continue to investigate.