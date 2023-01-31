COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, which led to a Level II lockdown at the school just before 1:45 p.m.

The student was found and a weapon was recovered by the school’s security personnel, according to the district.

The school remained on lockdown for the rest of the day.

All afterschool activities are canceled Tuesday as a result, and the scheduled basketball game will be rescheduled.

The district did not say if the police were contacted.

The incident is the second time this month a gun has been found on a student at a Columbus City School. On Jan. 11, a 14-year-old student was charged after security cameras caught him allegedly concealing a gun at East High School.