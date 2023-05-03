Suspect being sought in the theft of more than $3,500 in clothing from an Easton Town Center store in February 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two suspects they said stole more than $3,500 in clothing from a store in Easton.

In a press release sent Wednesday, police said the theft happened on Feb. 13 at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the 3900 block of Townsfair Way.

According to police, a man and a woman walked into the store and loitered for about two minutes. The suspects then grabbed the clothes and left the store.

Photos of the suspects can be seen below.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Property Crimes division at 614-645-2043.