COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been transported to a local hospital after a crash closed lanes of Interstate 270 in Columbus on Wednesday afternoon, causing significant traffic delays in the area.

The crash involving an overturned car on I-270 has closed the southbound lanes beyond US-33 East as of 5:40 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Authorities responded to the crash at 5:01 p.m. and transported one person to Mount Carmel East Hospital in stable condition.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. View the latest traffic information here. View traffic cameras on I-270 here.