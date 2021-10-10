COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to Smith Rd. and Valcon Avenue around 1:32 Sunday morning on reports of a man shot multiple times.

Medics transported the 62-year old victim to Grant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m.

CPD is withholding the man’s name until family has been notified.

This is the 166th homicide in Columbus for 2021, according to police.

Anyone with information on this shooting death is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).