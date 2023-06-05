COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house fire in the north side of Columbus claimed the lives of two dogs and hospitalized one person early Monday morning.

The fire reportedly started in an upstairs bedroom of a home on the 200 block of West North Broadway in Clintonville. Everyone in the home was able to escape the home during the blaze, though one person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire, which killed two dogs inside of the home, remains under investigation.