COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters continue to investigate a deadly fire in the Franklin Township area of southwest Columbus.

The fire was first reported just after 12 a.m., Tuesday at an apartment building in the 700 block of Brown Road.

Firefighters confirm one person has died and another was taken to an area hospital. The condition of the second victim is currently unknown.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, according to firefighters.