COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police has announced that over 400 cars have been reported stolen since the start of 2022.

CPD tweeted the early 2022 statistics for stolen vehicles and said that just three weeks into the new year, 416 vehicles have been reported stolen to Columbus Police.

Police said that 92 of those vehicles have been recovered.

20 charges have been made by CPD in connection to those stolen vehicles.