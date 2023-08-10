COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police made 43 total arrests and seized over 500 grams of illegal drugs during its latest edition of Operation Unity.
Operation Unity is a multi-agency crackdown on crime throughout the Franklin County area. The most recent period, which concluded on August 4, concentrated on the areas of Linden, King-Lincoln Bronzeville, Mount Vernon, Eastgate, Milo-Grogan and other areas within Zone 6 neighborhoods northeast of Downtown Columbus.
CPD collaborated with criminal intelligence units, major crimes detectives, SWAT, drug crimes units, traffic operations units, and other local and statewide partners, which resulted in the following:
- 43 total arrests, including 17 felonies
- 164 grams of cocaine seized
- 153 grams of fentanyl seized
- 148 grams of marijuana seized
- 53 grams of methamphetamine seized
- 23 grams of heroin seized
- 11 illegal guns recovered
- 7 stolen guns recovered
- $7,137 cash seized
- 23 vehicles impounded
- 7 stolen vehicles recovered
- 5 search warrants served
- 150 traffic stops
Previous Operation Unity periods this year focused on the Whitehall area and the Linden, Clintonville, and University District neighborhoods.