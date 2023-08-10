COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police made 43 total arrests and seized over 500 grams of illegal drugs during its latest edition of Operation Unity.

Operation Unity is a multi-agency crackdown on crime throughout the Franklin County area. The most recent period, which concluded on August 4, concentrated on the areas of Linden, King-Lincoln Bronzeville, Mount Vernon, Eastgate, Milo-Grogan and other areas within Zone 6 neighborhoods northeast of Downtown Columbus.

Columbus police and collaboration agencies made 43 arrests and seized over 500 grams of drugs in their latest Operation Unity crime crackdown period. (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

CPD collaborated with criminal intelligence units, major crimes detectives, SWAT, drug crimes units, traffic operations units, and other local and statewide partners, which resulted in the following:

43 total arrests, including 17 felonies

164 grams of cocaine seized

153 grams of fentanyl seized

148 grams of marijuana seized

53 grams of methamphetamine seized

23 grams of heroin seized

11 illegal guns recovered

7 stolen guns recovered

$7,137 cash seized

23 vehicles impounded

7 stolen vehicles recovered

5 search warrants served

150 traffic stops

Previous Operation Unity periods this year focused on the Whitehall area and the Linden, Clintonville, and University District neighborhoods.