COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When the war in the Middle East began, NBC4 introduced you to an Ohio University graduate living in Israel. Shaye Manton is teaching English to children in Tel Aviv.

In the two weeks since we last spoke to her, a lot has changed for her and her American roommate Michaela Mizrahi.

Manton said that just a few days ago, she was driving on a highway outside Tel Aviv when she saw and heard rockets flying directly above her head.

“We had to lay on the highway as people were crying and praying all around us, hoping that the iron dome would catch the rockets,” Manton said. “Seeing it and feeling it right above me without being in a shelter really freaked me out.”

With that, she and Mizrahi decided they needed to get out, and they have been staying in Greece ever since. They wanted to stay in Israel with their people but said their own safety was at risk.

“Living in that fear and that anticipation of a siren every second of the day, while you’re sleeping, while you’re showering,” Mizrahi said. “You can pretend to be normal for as long as your mental state allows but we do have the privilege of leaving. So it just seemed like it was the right time.”

Manton and Mizrahi also said they have been feeling angry and frustrated because the rest of the world does not seem to understand what they are going through.

“I’m just angry and I’m losing friends all over because they don’t see that, they don’t understand,” Manton said. “They think that they read a couple of infographics and they understand one of the most complicated geo-political issues in the world and they don’t. So I’m angry.”

The women said they have stopped wearing their Star of David jewelry because of fear of anti-semitism. They do remain hopeful that one day soon there can be a happy ending for Jewish people.

“Israelis are resilient,” Mizrahi said. “Jewish people in general are resilient. We will come out of this and there will be light again at the end of the tunnel and my heart is there and with them.”

Manton and Mizrahi continue to ask people in the U.S. to educate themselves about the conflict and ask for prayers for their people.