COLUMBUS — Columbus police are looking for a suspect they say assaulted an Ohio State student in the area of East 14th Ave. and Indianola Ave.

CPD says they were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m. on October 1.

Officers were told that the suspect trespassed into an off-campus apartment, began verbally fighting, then shoved the OSU student down a flight of stairs.







The victim was injured during the incident but CPD did not give details.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-1434 or Detective Klein at kklein@columbuspolice.org.