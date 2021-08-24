OSU student robbed at gunpoint: One suspect arrested, the other on the loose

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Arron Anderson

Photo courtesy of Columbus Division of Police:
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Arron Anderson, 20, is charged with aggravated robbery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State student was robbed by two men Monday evening, according to police.

The 21-year-old student was walking towards his dorm, near King Avenue and Highland Street, when police say that two men wearing bandanas held him up at gunpoint. The men stole items from the victim’s backpack and ordered him to lay on the ground when they left.

Police arrested and charged Arron Anderson, 20, with aggravated robbery. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to catch the other suspect.

Contact CPD’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665
Crimestoppers: 614-461-TIPS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Factors that would trigger virtual learning

Protestors gather outside Ohio Statehouse as lawmakers debate bill that would prevent companies from requiring vaccines

Body found in southeast Columbus apartment complex parking lot

Updated Morning Forecast: Aug. 24, 2021

More Local News