OSU student robbed at gunpoint: One suspect arrested, the other on the loose

Photo courtesy of Columbus Division of Police: COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Arron Anderson, 20, is charged with aggravated robbery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State student was robbed by two men Monday evening, according to police.

The 21-year-old student was walking towards his dorm, near King Avenue and Highland Street, when police say that two men wearing bandanas held him up at gunpoint. The men stole items from the victim’s backpack and ordered him to lay on the ground when they left.

Police arrested and charged Arron Anderson, 20, with aggravated robbery. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to catch the other suspect.

Contact CPD’s Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665

Crimestoppers: 614-461-TIPS