COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, at a time when researchers know more about the disease than ever before.

That knowledge includes how the genes that cause breast cancer can also lead to other cancers.

Lindsey Byrne is a genetic counselor from the Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital and has been working with those who have had loved ones diagnosed with cancer and patients themselves. Byrne spends part of her days talking people through the possibilities of cancer due to genetics.

Two of the genes she examines are BRCA 1 and BRCA 2, which are often associated with breast cancer but can also be the cause of other cancers.

“BRCA 1 and 2 are two genes that are very well known because they spell out breast cancer – BRCA,” Byrne said. “I think the misleading thing about that, prostate cancers and other cancers like ovarian cancer, pancreatic, and melanoma, are also associated.