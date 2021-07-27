OSU requiring staff, students report COVID-19 vaccination status, announces vaccine incentives

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is requiring both students and staff report their COVID-19 vaccination status by next Thursday.

Vaccination status needs to be reported by Aug. 5 through the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes webpage.

According to a letter posted Tuesday by OSU President Dr. Kristina M. Johnson, more than 70 percent of the OSU community is vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition, all students living in OSU housing will need to complete at-home coronavirus tests within seven days before returning to campus, and agree to be tested when they arrive on campus.

Unvaccinated students will be required to test weekly as the school year begins, the letter states. Weekly testing will not be required for vaccinated students who report their status to the university. The letter states that once House Bill 244 goes into effect on Oct. 14, vaccinated and unvaccinated students will both be tested.

Unvaccinated people will be required to wear a face mask, while vaccinated individuals will only need masks on public transportation, inside Wexner Medical Center and Studen Health facilities, and in public-facing clinical operations.

OSU is also holding a vaccination incentive program, offering up to $50,000 in gift cards, football tickets, and parking passes for vaccinated students, faculty, and staff starting next month. In order to win, vaccinated people need to fill out a contest entry form.