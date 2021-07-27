OSU requiring staff, students report COVID-19 vaccination status, announces vaccine incentives

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adobe Stock

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University is requiring both students and staff report their COVID-19 vaccination status by next Thursday.

Vaccination status needs to be reported by Aug. 5 through the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes webpage.

According to a letter posted Tuesday by OSU President Dr. Kristina M. Johnson, more than 70 percent of the OSU community is vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition, all students living in OSU housing will need to complete at-home coronavirus tests within seven days before returning to campus, and agree to be tested when they arrive on campus.

Unvaccinated students will be required to test weekly as the school year begins, the letter states. Weekly testing will not be required for vaccinated students who report their status to the university. The letter states that once House Bill 244 goes into effect on Oct. 14, vaccinated and unvaccinated students will both be tested.

Unvaccinated people will be required to wear a face mask, while vaccinated individuals will only need masks on public transportation, inside Wexner Medical Center and Studen Health facilities, and in public-facing clinical operations.

OSU is also holding a vaccination incentive program, offering up to $50,000 in gift cards, football tickets, and parking passes for vaccinated students, faculty, and staff starting next month. In order to win, vaccinated people need to fill out a contest entry form.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Columbus approves DORA for city's arena district

Helping mail carriers beat the heat

Franklin County uses federal aid to invest in food assistance, digital access for seniors

Full news conference: Ohio's chief medical officer discusses back-to-school recommendations

Updated Morning Forecast: July 27, 2021

Columbus council: New police contract ‘not perfect,’ will allow independent investigations into officer misconduct

More Local News