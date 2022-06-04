COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s something most people take for granted. It’s something that many doctors recommend first in the line of treatments. It’s also the thing that many teachers would say is needed to succeed in school: A good night’s sleep.

Many kids here in Central Ohio, go without a bed, without a place to recharge, without reaching their potential. On Saturday at COSI, several Central Ohio groups teamed up to give 75 children a safe place to sleep.

Hope to Dream is a non-profit in partnership with Ashley Furniture and Morris Home, as well as several central Ohio organizations that give families access to new beds, bedding, and accessories when in need.

On Saturday, the beds were given out with a little help from someone who knows how much this means: Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud

“Never in a million years did I think I’d be a quarterback at Ohio State,” said Stroud, “it means a lot to me touches home, growing up, I didn’t have a lot my mom did her best to provide for me and my siblings, I didn’t have a bed growing up sometimes as well.”

The parents of several kids receiving the new beds were very grateful.

“It gives families the opportunities to get things maybe they don’t have,” said one mother.

“It means a lot, there are kids out here that don’t have anything,” said Michelle Chapman, “I hope they get some good sleep.”

Saturday’s event increased from 50 recipients in prior years to 75.