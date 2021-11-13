COLUMBUS (WCMH) – While fans watched Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Perdue, signs and billboards promoting mental health could be seen around the stadium.

The campaign, called TALK, is hosted by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and the school’s department of psychiatry to educate people on the importance of talking about suicide.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people struggling with mental health actually doubled, and national statistics show that 130 people in the U.S. die every day from suicide, with at least five of them being from Ohio.

At the game, information was shared with the public through audio and video announcements, all to help encourage people to talk about suicide.

“We know that mental health issues precede suicide, so if you sort of think of the fact that we have two to three times more problems with mental health, one should be alarmed that there might be an increased rate of suicide, as well as overdose deaths, in the coming months and years,” said Dr. K. Luan Phan with the school’s Psychiatry and Behavioral Health department.

The TALK campaign also held booths and trailers outside the stadium at the game and ran a minute-long informational video on the jumbotron during halftime.