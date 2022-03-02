COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As President Joe Biden addressed the country during his first State of the Union address Tuesday, one item kept coming up – central Ohio.

From the New Albany Intel factory to people making a difference, the president put central Ohio in the national spotlight.

Refynd Duro, from Galloway, was one of First Lady Jill Biden’s guests at the speech, describing the last 48 hours as a whirlwind, but considering what she’s been through the last two years, it’s par for the course.

Duro has been a nurse at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for the past 12 years, and because of the pandemic, the last two years have been the most challenging.

For the first year of the pandemic, before COVID-19 vaccines were available, she would regularly quarantine herself from her family, missing important moments, like her son’s second birthday.

Despite the personal sacrifice, Duro knew the work she was doing was worth it, but she never imagined it would lead to her sitting with the First Lady during the State of the Union.

“I still feel shocked and still asking myself ‘Why me?’” Duro said. “I’m just a nurse from Ohio. But there’s a reason for everything. I am very outspoken, and I do speak up for the union.”