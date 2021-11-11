COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A robbery on East 12th Avenue east of Summit Street caused the Ohio State University to issue a safety notice Thursday evening.

According to the notice, there were reports that indicated a male suspect pointed a gun at a victim with the intent of robbery. The victim gave the suspect a cell phone and a wallet. The suspect took off on foot southbound toward Chittenden Avenue.

The statement noted that the victim was not a student at OSU. Should you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Columbus Division of Police: 614-645-4545.

There are safety resources here for Ohio State students