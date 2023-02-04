COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Give Kids A Smile Day” made its return at the Ohio State College of Dentistry after taking a pandemic pause.

Local children who might not have access to regular dental care were able to get free exams, cleanings, sealants, and x-rays Saturday at Postle Hall. Kenya Williams came with her 8-year-old granddaughter Honesty. Williams said Saturday’s clinic was a relief after some recent financial problems.

“We were having insurance issues with her regular dentist, and she had a cavity and had been complaining about it so I said it was something I wanted to take advantage of,” Williams said.

Honesty got a full work-up for her cavity and Williams was worried about what the x-rays might cost. Usually, x-rays are not cheap but the dental hygienist there ensured it would cost nothing.

“She checked to see what the financial obligation was, if I had to pay for anything, and she said it was free, even for the x-ray,” Williams said.

Honesty said her cavity isn’t bothering her too much and that she actually likes going to the dentist. The dental students at OSU are happy to be able to give back to those in need.

“We have a ton of able providers here and a ton of kids around the city of Columbus who need care so it’s just a day that we can come in outside of regular clinic time and be able to serve our community,” says fourth-year dental student Kendall Latshaw.

Latshaw said “Give Kids A Smile Day” is also a great way to educate children and parents about good dental care because she said there are some things the general public might not know.

“I didn’t know that as soon as your kiddo gets their first tooth, they should be seeing a dentist, like before the age of one,” she said. “That’s all stuff we learn in school.”

You can see more information about Ohio State’s dental services by clicking here as well as dental health advice and information from the American Dental Association.