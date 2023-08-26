COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Each year, the non-profit organization 100 Black Women Columbus hosts the Jazz, Eggs, and Friends Breakfast to celebrate individuals actively making a difference in the community.

Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of the event and musicians, students, and community leaders were among the award recipients.

The breakfast also served as a fundraiser for 100 Black Women Columbus’ programs, with the organization aiming to empower African-American teens by promoting education, health, and wellness.

“With the youth violence we’re having in our community, education is very key,” 100 Black Women Columbus Fundraising Chairperson Toni Robinson said. “So, we’ve been doing this program for 25 years. We incorporate youth in it and we want them to learn that jazz, in particular, helps curb teen violence.”

Among the honorees at Saturday’s event was NBC4’s Kerry Charles, who was a recipient of an award for his work in the community and broadcasting.