Organization helps central Ohio veterans look good, feel good with free suits

Some of the clothes available to veterans through H.E.R.O.E.S. Cares, a non-profit organization.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s a simple act of kindness that is going a long way for many central Ohio veterans.

This weekend, H.E.R.O.E.S. Care, an organization that helps service members, gave out shirts, suits, ties, shoes, and other clothing items to many people who have served the United States as a way to say “thank you” for all they’ve done—and hopefully help them land their next job.

One army veteran, Noah Bealieu, said he was shocked to see how many items H.E.R.O.E.S. Care had available.

“They have stuff like this on post when you’re in the military,” Bealieu said. “You kind of roll your eyes at it like, you’re going to go there, there’s going to be like 12 suits and 13 dudes.”

Bealieu is thankful other men can take advantage of the opportunity, especially those who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You need a suit, in my opinion, to get a job worth having,” he said. “Suits, they can get expensive.”

Bealieu said the suit not only helps out financially but looking good can equate to feeling good and offer a boost to a veteran’s mental health.

“We have a higher rate of mental health issues,” he said. “Definitely a higher rate of suicide. Having a job really fulfills even a basic psychological need to be providing in some way.”

Organizers said H.E.R.O.E.S. Care had a shorter turnaround time this year and will continue to distribute the clothing to veterans.

