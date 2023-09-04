COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Farms and orchards in central Ohio are open and offering a rich variety of produce — not just apples, but cherries, pears, peaches, and plums — as well as hayrides, corn mazes, petting zoos and more.

Find a local orchard near you to visit this autumn below.

1175 Lexington Ontario Road in Mansfield, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

16780 Upper Fredericktown Amity Road in Fredericktown, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

With two locations, Apple Hill offers apples, cherries, pears, peaches and an assortment of lettuces, tomatoes, carrots, and other vegetables from our year-round high-tunnel greenhouse.

5895 Johnstown-Utica Road NE in Utica, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Best known for their sweet peaches, Branstool’s crisp apples and savory pears are also available across their picturesque orchard sprawling 75 acres.

(Courtesy Photo/Branstool Orchards)

162229 Springdale Road in Marysville, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Open for picking on the weekend, CherryHawk is home to more than a dozen varieties of apples ripening over the season.

2634 Smeltzer Road in Marion, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

A family-run orchard specializing in 26 apple varieties, seasonal fruits, jams, jellies honey, maple and more.

(Courtesy Photo/Lawrence Orchards)

11335 Reynolds Road in Utica, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Open year-round, Legend Hills is family-owned and operated now in its fifth generation. They grow peaches, apples, and various vegetables on over 130 acres. The farm market features Amish cheese, jams, jellies, apple butter, chocolate candy, trail bologna, maple syrup, beef jerky, and more.

9399 Morse Road SW in Pataskala, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Family owned since 1919, Lynd’s is home apple picking, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze and an expansive market offering green beans, plums, potatoes, onions, romaine lettuce, Florida tomatoes, blueberries, strawberries and more.

(Courtesy Photo/Lynd Fruit Farm)

2161 Pleasantville Road in Lancaster, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

This family farm with more than 50 acres of fruit trees, gardens, and pick-your-own flowers has been serving Lancaster and the surrounding areas since 1872.

4590 U.S. 68 N in Yellow Springs, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Peifer is home to locally grown produce, 25 varieties of apples, baked goods, local honey, maple syrup, fresh pressed apple cider and a house gift shop.

4413 National Road SW in Hebron, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

Beginning Sept. 16, Pigeon Roost features an assortment of pumpkins and winter squash, family activities, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a farmers market.

(Courtesy Photo/Pigeon Roost Farm)

7255 U.S. 42 in Plain City, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Beginning Sept. 9, the orchard offers apple picking, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a corn pit, a hay barn, a pumpkin patch and more.