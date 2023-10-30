See a previous report on the former Spaghetti Warehouse location’s closure in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus staple Spaghetti Warehouse has set an opening date for its new location, after being closed for more than a year.

According to Spaghetti Warehouse’s website, the restaurant will open Nov. 30 and will begin taking reservations Nov. 15.

The new location, at 150 S. High St., will provide an “evolved” menu that will “meet the discerning tastes of the contemporary Columbus diner” while also preserving its signature dishes, the website says. That includes keeping its 15-layer lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, and chicken parmesan on the menu.

Due to a partial roof collapse in 2022, the restaurant’s original location on West Broad Street closed. The restaurant said concerns over how long the necessary improvements would take prompted the move from Franklinton to Downtown.

Spaghetti Warehouse plans to keep legacy elements from the old location as well as bring in some new decor. Storied antiques, tiffany lamps, and signs from the original restaurant will be on display.

The space will be divided into three areas: a front bar for lunch service and happy hour, a main trolley dining area, and a dining room for hosting large groups.

The restaurant’s hours will be Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.