COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Opening ceremonies for the Gay Softball World Series were held Monday in Columbus.

The event kicks off Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

This is the biggest annual LGBTQ single-sport competition in the world, with more than 230 teams from 47 cities competing.

It is also the biggest event Columbus has hosted since the start of the pandemic.

Organizers said the city will bring in close to $11 million from the event. This is the third time the event has been held in Columbus.