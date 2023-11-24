COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was taken to a hospital Friday night after being shot at an East Side grocery store.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at the Giant Eagle Market District store in the 2900 block of Stelzer Road about 6:50 p.m.

The woman, who was shot inside the store, was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, where she was stable, police said. The store had been cleared by 7:20, with investigators arriving on scene about 20 minutes later.

An employee told NBC4 that they were taken to the store’s GetGo gas station in the parking lot, where they were briefly detained. A representative from Giant Eagle said it was working with authorities and that the store, which normally stayed open until 11 p.m., would remain closed for the night.

Details about a suspect were not immediately released.