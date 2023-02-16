COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have detained one person and are searching for another after a car chase in the downtown area early Thursday morning.

According to an officer at the scene, police were called to the area of East Long Street near the Normandy apartments on reports of shots fired, loud noises and drinking just before 2 a.m. Upon arrival CPD encountered a suspicious vehicle, which immediately fled the scene.

Police chased the car through an alley on North Young Street behind Slammers Bar & Pizza Kitchen, where a passenger reportedly threw a gun out of the window. The car soon stopped, and two suspects got out to run.

One suspect was detained, the other is still at large and is believed to be armed. Police were still searching for this suspect early Thursday morning.