COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A north Columbus home was engulfed in flames and eventually destroyed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. emergency crews were called to the 3000 block of Azelda Street in North Linden. Upon arrival, fire units discovered a one-story home with heavy fire emanating from both sides.

Officials at the scene said a man who lives at the home woke up and heard something outside. When we went to check it out he found his house on fire. A fire chief reported that because the walls of the home were lined with plywood and the home had a “lot of stuff” inside, the fire was difficult to distinguish.

The home was mostly destroyed in the blaze, although no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.