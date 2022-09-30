COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two were hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in east Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Police say officers officers went to the intersection of North Nelson Road and East 5th Avenue at around 11:00 a.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound.

CPD states that person was taken by medics to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. A spokesperson with Columbus Fire stated another person went to OSU East Hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

No further information is known at this time.