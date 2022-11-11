COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a shooting while driving in the Hilltop neighborhood on Thursday.

Authorities responded to S. Brinker Ave. and W. Mound St. around 11 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the man outside of a wrecked vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.