COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in stable condition after being shot while driving on Interstate 71 near the Franklinton section of Columbus Sunday afternoon.

Columbus police said the victim was found on the 100 block of North Guilford Avenue just after 2:20 p.m.

According to police, shots were fired at the victim’s vehicle while it was driving on the interstate. Police did not say if the shots were fired from another car or from somewhere else.

The victim was shot in the arm and taken to Grant Medical Center in a stable condition and is expected to be OK.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

No further information is available at this time.