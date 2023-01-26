One person has died in a shooting in South Central Hilltop in Columbus Thursday night. (NBC4 Photo/Sen Li)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after being shot in South Central Hilltop Thursday evening.

At about 7:45 p.m., Columbus police went to the 2400 block of Eakin Road near Hilltonia Park for a reported shooting, dispatchers said. Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Police have blocked off a residence on Eakin Road and are investigating at the scene. Dispatchers did not have additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated with information as NBC4 confirms it.