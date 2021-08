COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A crash on I-70 has closed eastbound lanes including the exit to Wilson Rd., and sent three people to the hospital.

Police say several cars and a semi-truck were involved in the crash that happened around 11:16 a.m. Friday.

One person was transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center in serious condition. Two other people were transported to the hospital and are stable, according to police.