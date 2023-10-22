COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was seriously injured Saturday night in south Columbus after being hit by a car that did not stop after the collision, according to Columbus police.

CPD state that at 7:20 p.m. an adult was crossing Parsons Avenue at the Frebis Avenue intersection in between the Merion Village and Vassor Village neighborhoods. While the adult was within the crosswalk, a vehicle going west on Frebis Ave. began turning left onto Parsons Ave. and hit the pedestrian. The vehicle than left the scene.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center with a significant injury but is expected to recover, per CPD. Preliminary reports describe the vehicle as an older dark-colored sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-4767.